Kathy Griffin's war with her neighbor -- Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Homes -- continues to rage on, and this time, he's the one taking legal action.

FayesVision/WENN.com

According to The Blast, Jeffrey filed for a temporary restraining order on Oct. 4, and a hearing is set for next week.

In late September, the controversial comedian filed for a restraining order against Jeffrey following a verbally volatile incident. Kathy's boyfriend, Randy Bick, also filed a restraining order against Jeffrey and his wife, Sandra.

The restraining order came after Jeffrey was recorded screaming obscenities and profanity at the two of them on Sept. 16.

"I've done enough to be a nice neighbor," he yelled at one point, adding that "war's happening."

The argument supposedly occurred after Kathy and Randy called the police over a noise disturbance at Jeffrey's home. Jeffrey didn't dispute the fact that there was noise coming from the house but alleges that it wasn't late into the evening and that the noise stemmed from a party for his 5-year-old grandchild.

FayesVision/WENN.com

According to CNN, KB Homes announced on Sept. 21 that they were cutting Jeffrey's bonus by 25 percent because of the tirade. A statement even said that he would be removed from his job if he were to be involved "in any similar incident."

Shortly after the tirade was published last week by the Huffington Post, a KB spokesman said, "Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother. He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes."