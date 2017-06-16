NeNe Leakes is ready for the drama! The OG star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" confirmed this week that she is returning to the Bravo show that put her on the map, and she already knows what to expect... shade!

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images North America

"I don't think I go anywhere and don't get asked the question, 'When are you coming back to Housewives?' Or I get fans coming up to me saying, 'I really miss seeing you on the show.' I'm told this daily. My fans have supported me all these years, and it started to feel like I was disappointing them," she told Us Weekly in a statement on June 16. "I just want to be the person to finally say to my fans who have supported me for so many years: I'm back and ready for season 10. Let the shade begin, hunni!"

Earlier in the week NeNe confirmed the long-running rumors that she was returning to the Bravo show.

It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All Hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

"It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback," she wrote on social media on June 15.

NeNe will be a part time cast member of the next season, which will put her back on the same screen as Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is also returning for the upcoming season.

ACE / INFphoto.com / Splash News

NeNe left the show after Season 8, while Kim left after Season 5, but parlayed her notoriety into her "Don't Be Tardy" reality show with her family.