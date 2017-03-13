Nick Cannon left "America's Got Talent" on a bit of a sour note, but he wrote a sweet note to his successor.

After it was formally announced that Tyra Banks was taking over hosting duties of "AGT," Nick took to Twitter to wish her well.

"Salute Queen! Congrats, I know you will be amazing! Wonderful choice," he wrote to Tyra. She responded with a simple tweet that read, "Thanks, boo."

On March 12, Howie Mandel, who serves as one of the show's judges, announced on Twitter that Tyra had gotten the gig, although there had been rumors for days that she had inked the deal.

"Please welcome @TyraBanks to the @NBCAGT family! She's our new host. #TyraBanks #AGT," he wrote.

After Howie's announcement, Tyra wrote, "Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt!" She tagged all the show's judges -- Howie, Simon Cowell, Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum -- and wrote, "Can't wait 2work w/new fam."

Marlon Wayans, who was rumored to up for the gig, tweeted, "congrats to all! Should be a [great] fit. Have fun love. It's good times."

Nick decided to leave the NBC show after some network executives became furious at the host for making a joke during the "Stand Up, Don't Shoot" special in which he claimed network executives wanted him to lose his "black card."

Execs reportedly thought that Nick was disparaging the network, which was a violation of his contract, as there is a clause that allegedly barred him from talking about the network without approval.

In a long Facebook post, Nick said his "AGT" days were over.

"After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke," he wrote. "This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my 'team' that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment."