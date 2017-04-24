On Valentine's Day, Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia Lee announced they were expecting. We now know the gender of their baby.

Asia is having a girl!

"Woooowww We are having a Girl! My wonderful hubby @iamkelmitchell and I can't wait to meet her!!," Asia wrote on Instagram. "We are beyooooonnnddd Happy & feeling blessed! Thank you to all the friends and family that came to celebrate with us on Saturday! You all are truly the best! Thank you Jesus for blessing us with a sweet baby girl. #genderrevealparty #mommydaughtertime #mommyslittlegirl #theMitchells #IlovemyHusband."

The former "Good Burger" star and current lead in Nickelodeon's "Game Shakers" announced the pregnancy on Instagram in a "Good Burger"-themed photo last February.

"We have a bun in the oven! thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!" Kel wrote. "#thankyouJesus #Blessed #specialdelivery #myWiferocks."

In the picture, Kel and his wife donned "Good Burger" employee hats. With one hand, they both held her belly. In Kel's other hand, he held a cheeseburger. Asia, meanwhile, held a bottle of orange soda.

Kel has had a long history with Nickelodeon, but rose to prominence in 1997 after making the "Good Burger" movie with current "SNL" star Kenan Thompson, which was inspired by fast food-themed skits on "All That."

Like Kel, Asia shared the movie-themed post to Instagram to announce the pregnancy in February.

"#SURPRISE Yup We have a bun in the oven! 😍🍔 thank you @iamkelmitchell for loving me unconditionally from the very beginning!!," Asia wrote.. "I am blessed enough to get to call you my best friend & my husband everyday & now I get to call you my baby daddy! Lolol I love you so much!"