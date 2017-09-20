Nikki Bella knows a thing or two about body slamming, but now her body is slamming, thanks to "Dancing With The Stars."

Although the ABC show only premiered this week, the WWE star revealed she's already dropped weight, thanks to the vigorous practicing and workouts.

Getty Images

"I've already lost five pounds!" the "Total Bellas" star told E! News. "I'm like, 'I need to keep this off!' I kinda wanna lose five more but actually keep the butt really big."

After coming off a fairly well-received dance, she spoke about her diet, as well as the physical aspects of competing on the show.

"I'm eating more carbs than ever, which is crazy," she said. "Not only are we training a lot but you're like flexing the whole time I feel like when you're dancing. It's like a really weird burn. It's like doing an interpretive dance all day long."

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Meanwhile, Nikki's fiance, WWE superstar John Cena likes what he sees in her.

FayesVision/WENN.com

"He likes when I challenge myself and I think that's a turn-on for him so just coming and doing this and giving it my all, he loves that," she said. "And plus I already got all these text messages from him, he was like, 'Wow! Wow! Wow! Wow! Wow!' That was like the first one."

Whether she wins "DWTS" remains to be seen, and she's hardly the odds-on favorite, but aside from her fit body, she's got something else out of the show: A choreographer for her the first dance at her wedding.

While speaking to E!, her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, agreed to teach her a waltz for her upcoming nuptials. Until then, though, she'll keep sweating before the wedding!