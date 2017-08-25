A month after giving birth, Nikki Reed is flaunting her post-baby body, and it's impressive.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture with her brother, Nathan, in a yoga stretch. In the image, Nikki wears shorts and a sports bra, showing off her svelte form.

She captioned the snap by joking, "Hey brother stay away from my uterus," adding that that's a "totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum."

She added, "Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :). Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you."

Her brother also posted the snap, saying, "Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she's already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathalon next month..."

It was only on July 25 that Nikki and her husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed a daughter, Bodhi Soleli Reed Somerhalder.

The couple had previously said that they would go radio silent for the first 30 days after their child's birth, which they have essentially done.

Danimal / Splash News

Earlier in the week, Ian shared a few images of his wife from her recent Fit Pregnancy cover. His caption equated to a love note.

"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud."

He added, "You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it. Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us."

Ian finished the note by writing, "Love, Your husband."