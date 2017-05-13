Bridal bootcamp is officially in session! Duchess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton is just one week away from her wedding to James Matthews and she's prepared to stun in her dress--thanks to bridal body boot camp.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

E! News learned exclusively that Pippa has customized her own bridal body boot camp via a Bridal Membership at London's premier women-only health club, Grace Belgravia. How's that for swank!?

A source told E! News, "Pippa has met with her PT about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and pilates. "She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever—she hasn't even had a glass of wine in months. She's had facial treatments sometimes once a week or once a fortnight."

As Pippa gears up to marry her financier fiance, she's pulling out all the stops at this ritzy women's club. Grace Belgravia offers a "medical and wellbeing clinic," which includes IV therapy, botox, lazer, fillers, and more lavish treatments to help Pippa perfect her look for the big day.

With Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, alongside Duchess Kate, Prince William, and their adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, a fit royal wedding it shall be!