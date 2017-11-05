Puffy Daddy, er, P. Diddy, er, Diddy, er, Puffy, er, Sean Combs has changed his name yet again.

WENN

The rapper took to Twitter on Nov. 4, his 48th birthday, to tell his 13.3 million followers that he is changing his name to LOVE, but he will also answer to "Brother Love."

"I decided to change my name again!," captioned a video of him explaining his decision. "My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat."

Since breaking into the music scene in the late '90s, "LOVE" has been known by many different monikers. Since 2005, he's been known as Diddy.

"Hey yall. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this and I decided that - I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people - I decided to change my name again," he said in his video, shot on the beach. "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

"It's my birthday, I feel good," he continued. "God is the greatest. I give all the glory, and I thank my momma and daddy."

Like the Beatles said, "All you need is love."