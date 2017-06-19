The "rebel Duggar" is ready to show off her imperfect marriage.

Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King will star in a new TLC special called "Amy & Dillon: Married One Year" on TLC. Amy, who's been dubbed the "rebel Duggar" because she doesn't adhere to her extended family's rigid lifestyle, said the couple isn't censoring anything.

"Our love isn't perfect, but it's real!" she told Us Weekly. "We don't try to be anything we are not. We hope to make people laugh and get a sense for who we are as a couple."

The marriage, she says, has been no picnic.

"Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us. My parents divorced and that really has been a very hard adjustment," she said. "We also were friends for so long we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners."

She continued, "I don't know if I will fully know Dill 100 percent, but I'll spend the rest of my life trying to. I had a very hard time just learning how to express my feelings without storming out and he had a problem with his tone. I'm not gonna lie, it's still something we are continuing to work on."

Starting a family isn't far from her mind either (after all, she is from that Duggar bloodline).

"It is very important for us to spend time as a married couple alone without kids. We love to travel and we have been traveling like crazy! But when it comes to kids ... Yes, we are on the same page," she said.

"We love kids and we actually sat down one night for hours and talked all about it. Viewers also get to see that conversation play out in the special," she said. "We definitely have a plan for when we would like to grow our family! We always talk about baby names too. There's a list on my phone."

The couple was previously on season 7 of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars." There, she revealed that a family member, not Dillon, abused her.

"We know it's kind of more of a wild show than we have ever been on, but we just decided it might be a really good opportunity to work out some of our kinks and grow our relationship," she told People magazine at the time. "They put you in this house and while you are working on your relationship, there's going to be flair ups. There were a couple of times that were really intense and there were tears. I experienced every emotion I could while I was there."