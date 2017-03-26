"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is a hotbed of drama, but it's what's happening off-screen that's making headlines now.

A judge has tossed out Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida's divorce judgement, reports TMZ.

Phaedra, 43, filed for divorce back in 2014 a month after Apollo, 38, started an eight-year prison sentence for his role in a fraudulent auto-loan scheme. In November 2016, she claimed that it had been finalized.

Apparently, the divorce was granted by default last July because Apollo had failed to respond to Phaedra's filing. But in December 2016, he contested it on the grounds that he'd never been served or given a chance to respond. He filed his own divorce petition on Dec. 1.

A judge has now sided with Apollo, noting that he was troubled by the fact that Phaedra intentionally misspelled Apollo's last name as "Nita" in her original paperwork and that it had been suggested that Apollo would attend future divorce hearings from prison, which was never a possibility, TMZ explained in a March 24 report.

Apollo was also not informed about the final divorce hearing nor served with documents letting him know the divorce had been finalized.

Phaedra is not happy about the court's decision and lashed out via her rep.

"It's very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage," her rep, Steve Honig, told TMZ on March 25. (In November, it was revealed that despite being behind bars, Apollo had proposed to a New Jersey woman he'd been dating for two years.)

"Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children," her rep added.

Phaedra and Apollo are parents to young sons Dylan and Ayden.

They married in November 2009 after he served nearly five years in prison for auto title fraud.