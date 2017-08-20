It's been quite the week for Robin Thicke, who finally settled his nasty custody battle with ex Paula Patton and announced that he was expecting a child with his new flame, April Love Geary, all in the span of a few days.

Good thing he's currently on vacation in Hawaii, where he can soak up all the feels.

With all of the legal drama with his ex settled, the "Blurred Lines" singer shared an updated family photo on Instagram on Aug. 20, featuring his new baby mama and 7-year-old son Julian, from his previous relationship.

Happy Days! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

"Happy days," he captioned the beach pic, sitting on the sand with his growing family.

Robin, 40, wasn't the only one smiling big on the trip. Julian looked over the moon excited while on a helicopter ride with his pops earlier in the day.

Hawaii Helicopter! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

And, 22-year-old April is glowing in all of the snapshots she's shared from their tropical vacation. The first-time expectant mom alluded to her baby as "lil peanut" on Instagram with a gorgeous picture showcasing her barely-there bump.

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

The model, having a girl according to TMZ, has been posting up a storm since revealing her baby news with a sonogram pic on Aug. 18.

Mom & dad A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

We think it's safe to say she's uber excited about becoming a mama.

And, Robin must be pretty thrilled to wash his hands of the drama with his ex-wife after years of a bitter legal battle over custody of their son, involving restraining orders and calls to the cops.

Happy days, indeed.