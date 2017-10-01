"Saturday Night Live"?

More like Saturday night out!

A slew of celebrity couples hit the "SNL" afterparty at Tao restaurant and nightclub in New York City after the show's Sept. 30 Season 43 opener, making for a star-studded bash full of A-listers who let loose alongside the NBC series' talented comedians.

Host Ryan Gosling and his longtime love, Eva Mendes -- who are rarely photographed together -- were snapped at the venue hand-in-hand.

Beyonce arrived sporting sunglasses and showing off her incredible post-twins body when she joined husband JAY-Z, who was the show's musical guest, for the bash.

CNN anchor Don Lemon and his boyfriend, sales exec Tim Malone, were spotted holding hands as they left the party. The next morning, Don posted a photo of their hands sporting "SNL" wristbands with the caption, "#snl #jayz 🔥."

Scarlet Johansson and "SNL" Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost returned to the scene of the crime -- or, more accurately, the scene of the hookup (they were first romantically linked when they were spotted making out at the "SNL" season finale afterparty last May) -- as they arrived at Tao together. However, according to photographers, though they arrived in the same vehicle, only Colin got out and went in while Scarlett stayed in the car as it drove away.

Alicia Keys was also there.. The Grammy-winning singer arrived hand-in-hand with husband Swizz Beatz sporting a new, wild orange-and-pink braided hairstyle.

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson showed up solo for the bash.

"SNL" producer Lindsay Shookus -- aka Ben Affleck's girlfriend -- was also photographed walking in, though Ben was not with her.