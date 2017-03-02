Just over a month after secretly tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, "Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is ending their marriage.

"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened," the reality star's rep told E! News. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."

On Valentine's Day, GG told her 459,000 Instagram followers that she and her longtime boyfriend Shalom secretly got married in January. She then, for whatever reason, deleted the Instagram post.

Before that, though, she captioned the video, "January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there's a small chapel we could go to and do it right then. An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren't dressed for it and I couldn't stop laughing from shock..."

On Feb. 15, GG reposted the video. "It's hard enough dealing with all of the mean things people say to me just from watching my show," she explained. "So I took the video down. But then I realized, that this moment right here, this moment is worth sharing with the world."

On Feb 23, GG seemed firmly entrenched in the honeymoon phase with her man, gushing to E! about her ring.

"He did a good job," she said, joking, "I had to guide him, but it's okay."

Last week, just a few days after gushing about her man, she posted a cryptic image to Instagram that read, "No matter how strong a girl is, she always has a breaking post." The words were posted over an image of a woman flipping off the camera as she walked away.

Alongside the message, GG wrote, "Truth is, a lot of people will attempt to break us in life... but it's up to you to decide who's worth the pain."

She has again removed the video of them getting married. She also deleted an image she once posted of her engagement at New York City's Times Square.