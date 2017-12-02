The Clarkson family had a big scare this week.

Singer Kelly Clarkson told "Extra"'s correspondent everything was great in her life "other than we got robbed last night," the pop star revealed on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Thursday. "It was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in."

When asked if they lost anything valuable, Clarkson shrugged off materialistic possessions having been taken from their Los Angeles home, however was more concerned with the safety and welfare of course of her beloved family.

"Materialistic things we didn't care about, it was just that the guy was in our kid's room…so it was a little weird, but other than that everyone is safe and good," Clarkson said, adding, "other than that little hiccup everything has been really, really great in our lives and we're very blessed and thankful.

She then added, "And even in that scenario we weren't in the house, which is a blessing."

The former American Idol season one winner, who also won the Powerhouse Award that night, is mother to two of her own, Remington, 1, and River Rose, 3, as well has two step-kids from husband/manager Brandon Blackstock's previous marriage.

Kelly was also recently nominated for a 2018 Grammy for best pop solo performance for her song "Love So Soft."