After Steve Harvey had what was once the biggest blunder in TV history (thanks Warren and Faye Dunaway!), he did not feel safe after he received death threats.

The heat of that moment has certainly died down, but the security presence around him has not.

If you'll recall, at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant, the comedian mistakenly crowned Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, the winner, when, in fact, Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, was the actual winner.

In the newest issue of Cigar Aficionado, Steve spoke about the harrowing weeks that followed and how he continues to have security with him at all times.

"I live on a dead-end street — and it got real when things started coming over the gate. Empty boxes with bows and pictures of bombs," he recalled. "And these with death threats on social media that would pop up from fake IP addresses. I wound up with 24-hour armed security at my house. I have two armed guards there full-time to this day."

His gaffe, he said, has affected his potential travel plans.

"In the Philippines, they love me — but I can't go to Colombia," he said. "The next morning, there was this massive crowd, all around my car outside the hotel—all these Colombians giving me hell. My Twitter and Instagram blew up and I got called every name in the book."

He joked, "I got cussed out in Spanish so bad that I know profanity in Spanish now."

For a month, Steve said he tried to reach out to the woman he wrongly crowned the winner (and literally took the crown from). Finally, after giving him the cold shoulder, she agreed to do his talk show.

"You're the one person that I really wanted to talk to," Steve told her in January 2016. "Because of the mistake I made, I cast you into a spotlight and a place I never intended to….I just want to say how sorry I am…and that it was you."

He then asked Ariadna how she thinks he handled the situation. She chuckled and said, "You need to learn how to read cards, because it was on the card. You wanted me to win, you know."

She went onto say, that fateful night was "a nightmare."

"It was the worst night of my life, but also the best," she said. "I have the picture with the crown and the Miss Universe sash."

Also on the bright side, she got the starring role as Vin Diesel's love interest in "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage."