"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are back on the same page to help out a sick friend.

The former couple is rallying behind "Flip or Flop" contractor Frank Miller, who is reportedly battling two different life-threatening cancers. The couple has donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.

Tarek wrote on Instagram that Frank is "battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he's fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!! His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank's life.... any donation helps whether its $1 or $100 dollars anything will help this amazing man."

"We love him so much that Christina and I our donating $5,000.00 to his go fund me account to start it...," he continued. "Please donate something anything to help this amazing man stay alive. FRANK WE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you so much buddy."

Christina also shared an image of Frank and asked for both financial and spiritual support.

Our contractor, Frank Miller, from #fliporflop is battling two very serious forms of cancer and his medical bills are becoming unbearable. Please click the link in my bio and donate... every little bit helps. Thank you from Tarek, Frank and I. ❤️🙏🏼

"Our contractor, Frank Miller, from #fliporflop is battling two very serious forms of cancer and his medical bills are becoming unbearable," she wrote. "Every little bit helps. Thank you from Tarek, Frank and I. ❤️🙏"

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $50,000. It had raised over $14,000 after four days.

The cancer fight is something all too familiar for Tarek, who has battled both thyroid and testicular cancer, both of which he beat. In May, he revealed his stepfather was also cancer free.

CANCER FREE!!!! As many of you know my step father battled the same cancer I did... and now, after a few rounds of chemo, he is cancer free and in remission!! He's gaining weight... getting his hair back... and back to his old self. Cancer is so scary and the best thing a cancer survivor can hear is in remission!!!! The grandkids love him so much❤️❤️❤️

"CANCER FREE!!!! As many of you know my step father battled the same cancer I did," Tarek said, "and now, after a few rounds of chemo, he is cancer free and in remission!! He's gaining weight... getting his hair back... and back to his old self. Cancer is so scary and the best thing a cancer survivor can hear is in remission!!!!"