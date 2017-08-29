There is nothing fake about Taylor Swift's new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do."

In her new video, the pop star is seen sitting in a bathtub full of diamonds and jewels. Well, guess what, they were all real!

The New York Post's Page Six reported on Aug. 29 that the combined value of the jewels seen in the video was well over $10 million. The pieces were all loaned by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane.

"I had to go to the vault for this one. They wanted an over-the-top, glamorous look so we gave them unprecedented access to my collection," he told Page Six. "And wow what an amazing turnout, diamonds have never looked better!"

The report said that there was an "insane" amount of security involved with the video that shows Taylor bathing in diamonds, wearing diamonds and even biting diamonds.

As Taylor often puts hidden messages in videos and lyrics, some have speculated that the bathtub scene is a direct shot at Kim Kardashian West and references her Paris robbery last year. In the robbery, Kim was bound and gagged in a bathtub while thieves took off with millions of dollars in diamonds.

Taylor's video debuted on Aug. 27 at the MTV VMAs. While the symbolism of the video may be in question, it seems fairly clear that, at the very least, the song is about Taylor's feud with Kim and Kanye West.

On Aug. 28, TMZ reported that the famous couple couldn't care less about the song or the video.

Sources told the website that Yeezy feels that the feud between the three of them was long over and he doesn't even pay her music any mind.