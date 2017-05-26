"Silicon Valley" star TJ Miller was kicked out of a casino during the Cannes Film Festival for being "aggressive."

The incident came a few days after he parasailed into the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was at the festival in the French Riviera promoting his film "The Emoji Movie." He literally flew into the festivities, which rubbed some people the wrong way.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"It's what we call in the industry a 'publicity stunt,' and it's basically a big middle-finger emoji to the pretension that can be a little bit much sometimes within the context of this festival," he told the New York Post's Page Six.

He gave his Instagram followers a sneak peek at his arrival plans on Instagram.

Oh dear I AM ARRIVING TO CANNES FILM FESTIVAL in a very, very fashionable way. Fashionably late, and fashionably airborne? Like a virus? #emojimovie an infectiously delightful animated major motion picture. A post shared by T.J. Miller (@teenagemillionaire) on May 16, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

"Oh dear I AM ARRIVING TO CANNES FILM FESTIVAL in a very, very fashionable way," he wrote. "Fashionably late, and fashionably airborne? Like a virus? #emojimovie an infectiously delightful animated major motion picture."

A few days later, while attending a Moschino and Magnum party at the Monte Carlo Casino, TJ, accompanied by his wife, former model Kate Gorney Miller, donned a yellow tuxedo with emojis on it.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"They kicked us out of the Monte Carlo Casino," he told Page Six. "They told us to get the hell out of there and they felt we were acting a little bit 'aggressive!'"

His wife added, "We didn't have our passports. We were enthusiastic about their architecture."

Page Six also asked the actor about the presence of reality TV stars and Instagram celebrities invading Cannes -- we're looking at you, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima!

"Whether you want to be open to it or not: commercial art, selfies . . . those are all things that are an important part of the future so, ultimately, thank you for having us and letting us play dress up," he said. "We love your festival."