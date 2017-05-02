And, action! While filming scenes on the "Mission Impossible 6" set, Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby shared passionate kiss after passionate kiss. Many are wondering if this is a romance that could be playing out in real life, too.

According to a new report, Tom and Vanessa snuggled and shared jokes between takes as they filmed in Paris (which is coincidentally one of the most romantic cities in the world).

For over a month, the rumor mill has churned out a few stories indicating that Tom is fully enthralled by his co-star.

In March, In Touch quoted a source who claimed Tom had fallen for her and sees her as his wife one day.

Tom reportedly cast the 29-year-old in the latest "Mission Impossible" installment after seeing her work in the Netflix series "The Crown."

"Tom flipped for her work," a source told the mag. "He told the other ['Mission Impossible'] producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise's sixth installment."

The source said that once Vanessa got on set, she and Tom hit it off.

"They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role," the insider said. "He's blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she's perfect to be his next wife."

Tom, 54, supposedly wants to be married again by "early next year," the source claimed.

"His role as a husband and father is of the utmost importance to him," the insider said. "He can't wait to be a family man all over again."