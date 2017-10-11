Tyrese Gibson still has a bone to pick with "Fast and Furious" co-star Dwayne Johnson, calling him "selfish" and accusing him of making decisions based on "his own self interests."

The two actors have been feuding since it was announced that The Rock is getting a "Fast" spinoff based on his character, Luke Hobbs.

Universal Pictures plans to release the spinoff, in which Jason Statham will also star, in July 2019 and the ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise in 2020. (The ninth film had originally been expected to open in theaters before the Dwayne-Jason spinoff.)

In a new interview with TMZ, Tyrese said he's happy with Dwayne's career opportunities but wishes he would release the film at a different time.

"Everybody's coming at me like I'm hating on Dwayne about his spinoff, but I'm not," Tyrese said from the back of a car. "The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time."

"[Dwayne] is the reason we're pushing the release date back now," he continued. "I just got a problem with Dwayne. It appears that he's being selfish. It appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interests. He's making decisions from the seat that he's sitting in."

(A "Fast and Furious" release date has only been pushed back once before: "Furious 7" was delayed after the 2013 death of Paul Walker.)

On Oct. 6, The Rock tweeted about his spinoff, making no reference to Tyrese.

"My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and built it out. #HobbsShaw2019," the former professional wrestler wrote.

In early September, Tyrese went public with his frustration over Dwayne's apparent refusal to respond to messages.

The film's main star, Vin Diesel, who's had his own problems with The Rock in the past, took to Instagram last week to say that no one person is responsible for the delay.

"I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault," Vin wrote. "As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan's perspective has been instrumental in procuring success."

"However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance," he said. "My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned."

The Tyrese-Rock feud took another bizarre turn on Oct. 11 when Tyrese posted a video of The Rock eviscerating his 2015 album "Black Rose." In the profanity-laced video, which appears to be old, The Rock says, "I never want to hear it again," adding that he will "never forgive [Tyrese] for wasting my time."

"Haters come in many forms," Tyrese wrote in the caption of the video.