Singer/Actor Tyrese Gibson took to his Instagram (again) on Friday to apologize for what he describes as a "complete meltdown online" over the past two months, and blames it on prescription drugs.

"I want you guys to know that to this day I don't drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs......... because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online," the "Fast & Furious" star wrote. "I'm in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I'm already to get back at 100% - please don't chalk this up as "oversharing" a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I'm so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla's father."

Gibson, 38, has been deep in an acrimonious custody battle with ex-wife Norma Gibson over their 10-year-old daughter Shayla. The situation escalated, and here the actor appears to be referring to an emotional video reported by TMZ, where he begs for the legal battle to end with Norma, asking her to drop a restraining order, as well as how much he loves his daughter.

"Don't take my baby," Gibson says in the video, clad in a "Shayla Rocks" sweatshirt as tears streamed down his face. "Please don't take my baby. This is all I got."

Much has happened that coincides with the social media meltdowns. A child beating investigation was dropped by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, who did not pursue charges against Gibson, he paid a pilot to fly a "No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla" banner over his daughter's school potentially violating the restraining order, as well as he was accused of missing court-approved meetings with Shayla, reported Page Six.

By posting an image of the drug prescribed, Gibson would like it to be known that this is about his clarity and that he supports others that may benefit from the drug.

"........... This will NOT compromise my case.... This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds," he writes. "We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality". Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE."

However, according to People magazine, Norma claimed in a September court declaration that Tyrese was diagnosed with bipolar as well as manic behavior, although she says that he has denied this. Although it should be noted that the prescription posted by Tyrese, "Rexulti," is a medication used to treat schizophrenia, as well as depressive disorder in adults.