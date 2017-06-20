No sexual assault took place in the swimming pool during the filming of "Bachelor in Paradise," producers have determined, according to a new report.

The investigation is now over, TMZ said.

Only a week after filming began in Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise," the series was suspended upon reports of possible sexual misconduct. Multiple reports claimed that DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were inebriated and fooling around in a swimming pool, but the production studio was investigating whether Corinne may have been too drunk to consent.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on June 20 that multiple people saw video of the sexual encounter and determined that Corinne was "fully engaged" and lucid throughout the incident.

Throughout the whole thing, Demario has been adamant that he did nothing wrong and said video would vindicate him. On June 19, his lawyers met with Warner Bros., who was investigating the incident, and was assured that DeMario was cleared of all wrongdoing.

ABC

The tape will not be released, the production studio says.

While there were reports that "Bachelor in Paradise" was likely done for good, TMZ says filming is set to resume in Mexico and the show will still air this summer as scheduled.

The ruling goes against what Corinne had said in a statement last week when she called herself a "victim."

"I'm a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," she said on June 14. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

FayesVision/WENN.com

She added that she was "seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

DeMario said the incident affected his life, too, telling Inside Edition, he was fired from his job as an executive recruiter because of the accusations.

"My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud," he said. "The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos."