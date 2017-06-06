Brandi Glanville is once again going after the marriage of her ex Eddie Cibriani and LeAnn Rimes. But, according to her, there won't be much of a marriage in the near future.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, who was married to Eddie before his extramarital affair with LeAnn in 2009, reignited her longtime feud with the country singer on E! News' "Daily Pop," predicting that Eddie and LeAnn will split within three years.

"I think when the ten-year mark comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," Brandi said. She then added, "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."

Asked about the status of her relationship with the couple, Brandi said, "It's is a little rocky right now, I'll say that. It's been eight years and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there's still some craziness happening. So It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it's great, and right now it's not."

Proving there is no love lost between her and Eddie and LeAnn, Brandi sees a not-so-happy-ending for their marriage.

"I think he has three more years, and then he hits ten years," she said, "half of everything is his, and he's gone."

Eddie and LeAnn married in 2011 after he and Brandi got divorced following his affair. Brandi and Eddie have two sons, Mason, 13, and Jake, 10. LeAnn was also married at the time of the affair.

Brandi and LeAnn have had a longstanding war of words, but it appeared that the two had called a truce last year.

"It's time to forge a new path. On my page any nasty comment about @brandiglanville will be deleted and not tolerated," LeAnn said in April 2016.

"Any hate period will be deleted... Brandi and I are two separate people who are on our own paths, but working toward the same goal of a healthy, happy family. Stop creating a narrative that doesn't exist," she continued. "There is no perfect mom or stepmom. We are both doing our best."