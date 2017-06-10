What curse?

Khloe Kardashian, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian were all on hand to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 137-116 on June 9.

Khloe Kardashian was there to support her boyfriend of about nine months, Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers. Leading up to this game, Tristan had largely been criticized for being in a slump during the series against the Warriors. However, with the Kardashian ladies present, Tristan had a stellar night.

Basketball announcer, Jeff Van Gundy took a moment during his broadcast to put the Kardashian curse rumors to rest.

"The debate about why Tristan Thompson has not played well, and he hasn't played well," Jeff said. "But the debate about whether his significant other, Khloé Kardashian -- and the Kardashian curse -- is the reason, to me that's downright low rent. No, this Kardashian shaming is because she's an easy target. I don't know her or her family but I do know this: she deserves an apology from anybody who participated in that type of debate."

From the looks of things, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris didn't waste a minute on the haters and enjoyed the Cavs big W.