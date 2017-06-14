Holy tattoo! Sean "Diddy" Combs is sporting some new ink ... A LOT of new ink.

The rapper took to Instagram on June 14 to show off a new tattoo, which is essentially a mural of the Madonna and Child covering his entire back. Both are dressed very lavishly in the ink.

I got the front And She got my BACK!!! Tat by @nikkohurtado A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

"I got the front And She got my BACK!!!, he captioned the image that has been liked nearly 70,000 times.

The tattoo, Diddy indicated, was done by Los Angeles tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado. The artist posted an image of Diddy's back as well.

"Speechless! @diddy I have to say thank you for giving me this opportunity I am grateful to be able to share this time collaborating on such a beautiful piece of art with you," Nikko wrote. "I could go on and on about what this piece means to me and being able to do this for you. But I will just say thank you for you being a gentleman and being great to me with and experience I will carry with me forever."

On June 14, Nikki also posted a video of the tat after some of Diddy's back had healed.

Some healed some fresh a little video of @diddy back piece. I will post healed photos soon as possible. @blackanchorworldwide @stencilanchored @ciroc @deleontequila @badboyent @aquahydrate A post shared by Nikko Hurtado (@nikkohurtado) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

The back of Diddy's neck can be seen in all the images, which features a Basquiat crown and the words "King of Kings."

WENN.com

Just a few days before he posted images of the ink, Forbes named Diddy the highest paid entertainer, bringing home an estimated $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. So, he can afford to pay for that expensive tattoo.