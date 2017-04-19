Jessica Simpson has just upped the ante for airport fashion.

Jessica flew from Los Angeles to New York this week, and she did not spare any expense when it came to her cross-country outfit.

According to E! news, Jess' ensemble cost more than $22,000!

Imaginin' #NYC A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

"Imaginin' #NYC," she captioned a snap of herself before heading to the Big Apple. She tagged several of the designers of her airport attire in the image.

E! said Jessica's outfit rang in at a retail price of $22,118, thanks, in part, to her orange Hermès Birkin Bag that cost over $13,000 alone!

While flying the friendly skies, Jessica rocked at vintage $700 t-shirt that featured John Lennon (hence her "Imaginin'" caption.) The Etro blazer over the shirt is currently on sale for $671 (what a bargain!) Jess' Frame Forever jeans will set you back $239. No outfit would be complete without $2,000 Dolce & Gabbana shades from the Enchanted Beauties Collection. She also accessorized her outfit with a Miu Miu paisley-print leather cross-body bag that retails for just under $2,000. Finally, her tropical Gucci luggage costs $3,350... and lord knows how expensive the items inside that bag are!

Splash News

Remember that time just a month ago when Chrissy Teigen wore an outfit to airport that cost $13,500? Suddenly that seems like small potatoes.