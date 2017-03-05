Good morning, indeed! Mariah Carey isn't one to normally hold back when it comes to the living lavishly, but she actually went quite simple on Instagram when it came to her look, and the results are stunning.

Over the weekend, Mariah shared an image of herself without a stitch of makeup or without donning a single jewel.

Good mornting! 😄 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

The image appeared to be taken after a shower, as she wears a towel to cover up her body.

It's certainly not often we get to see Mariah looking so au naturel, as she's usually done up with baubles, earrings, makeup and designer dresses.

Just last week at Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s birthday in Los Angeles, she donned a silver couture Michael Cinco gown with Swarovski crystals.

What a festive night @floydmayweather 🎉🎉🎉 Thank you @michael5inco for this beautiful gown 😘 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

The "Hero" singer attended that party with her beau, Bryan Tanaka, who she recently shared a "provocative" kiss with one Instagram.

"No one knows what it means, but it's provocative ... it gets the people going!" 😉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

The smoochfest came after the duo was seen vacationing together in Dubai.

Mariah and Bryan began dating quickly after she and former fiance James Packer called off their engagement.

By early December, Mariah and Bryan looked "smitten" with each other.

It seems that James had suspected something was going on with Bryan for a while. An October 2016 report in TMZ said James "grew jealous" of her relationship with Bryan, and "the tension boiled over in June at Mariah's show."

Bryan apparently showed up to the show even though he was injured and not performing, and James found this odd. The billionaire reportedly took Bryan into a room for a chat and there was a lot yelling, the website said. James even got Bryan banned from Caesars Palace, where Mariah performed in Las Vegas.

Sources close to Mariah think her former fiance got suspicious after she gave Bryan a lap dance during a May performance in South Africa. The lap dance is a staple of her show and sometimes involves audience members, celebrities or members of her team.