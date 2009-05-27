Undressed for May 27

By Kat Giantis

Slight Women Can't Jumpsuit: Lindsay Lohan has a lot on her plate these days. So to speak. From the time the slimline starlet rolls out of bed in the morning (and by "morning," we mean 2 p.m.), she's on the go, with a to-do list longer than her extensions. There are the hourly photo ops, in which she has to strike just the right balance between put-upon and tickled pink; lunches with producers who have no intention of hiring her but figure she won't run up a big bill; shopping trips made with money she should be saving for an uncertain future; and squabbles with sometime inamorata Samantha Ronson. She's very, very busy, people. With so much going on, Lindsay can't run the risk of having her clothes slow her down, which is why she's renounced her formerly pantsless lifestyle in favor of a more practical look. And nothing says practical like a jumpsuit made from the slipcovered sofa we used to kick back on to watch "Welcome Back, Kotter" reruns in the rumpus room. Lindsay can forget about wasting precious time at the mirror checking out her figure. Thanks to this shapeless number, she no longer has one. And if her jam-packed schedule tuckers her out, her jumpsuit makes it easy to grab a few zzzzzs. She just needs to snap on the matching booties and, voila, footie pajamas!

