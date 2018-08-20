2018 MTV VMAs: The best photos from inside the show
Wonderwall.com is taking an inside look at the best photos from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, starting with this shot of Jennifer Lopez, who laughed as her daughter, Emme Muniz, posed with Camila Cabello during the show. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: The cutest couples of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Wonderwall.com is taking an inside look at the best photos from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, starting with this shot of Jennifer Lopez, who laughed as her daughter, Emme Muniz, posed with Camila Cabello during the show. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: The cutest couples of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards