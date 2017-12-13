2018 SAG Awards Nominees -- See their reactions

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are out! And in anticipation of the Jan. 21, 2018 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown. "Oh man! I got nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award. Thank you Screen Actors Guild for this incredible honor and thank you to my cast. I'm so excited. I feel like i work with one of the best ensembles on TV and for you guys to see us in a similar light makes me so excited. Mandy, Milo, Justin, Chrissy, Susan, Sully… I love all you cats." Sterling K. Brown, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us." Keep reading for more stars' reactions...

