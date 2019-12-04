1990 Golden Globe Awards fashion flashback

Each year, the Golden Globe Awards honor the best in TV and movies while bringing out the best in red carpet fashion. In honor of the first award show of 2020 -- the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air on Jan. 5 -- Wonderwall.com is going back to 1990 to take a look at the trends and red carpet styles that year, starting with Julia Roberts. The "Pretty Woman" star -- who won a best supporting actress Golden Globe for her work in "Steel Magnolias" that year -- went for a menswear look: an oversized gray suit with a purple tie. Keep reading to see what more stars wore to the Golden Globes 30 years ago...

