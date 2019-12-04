2000 Golden Globe Awards fashion flashback

Believe it or not, the uber-glamorous Golden Globe Awards used to be a much more casual affair, but all that started to change at the turn of the millennium. In honor of the 2020 show, which airs on Jan. 5, Wonderwall.com is going back in time two decades to see what the stars wore on the still-transitioning 2000 Globes red carpet, starting with Halle Berry. She was one of the first celebs to raise the style bar with an unprecedented couture look that year (and she also won best actress for her work in the HBO movie "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge"). Halle wore a white lace Valentino gown with vibrant red floral embellishments and custom-made matching heels. Keep reading for more 2000 Golden Globes fashion!

RELATED: Worst dressed stars of Golden Globes past