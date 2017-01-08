2017 Golden Globes: Celebrity wardrobe changes

When it comes to award shows, who wears what is sometimes just as important as who wins what. Maybe that's why stars like Chrissy Teigen took multiple stabs at topping the best-dressed list, switching up their ensembles midway through the evening of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Wonderwall.com rounded up 10 stars who found time for a quick wardrobe change before hitting the party scene, starting with John Legend's missus, who started the day in a gold Marchesa gown. Keep reading to see what she and other stars changed into...

