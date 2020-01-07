1990 Grammys fashion flashback

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is headed our way on Jan. 26, 2020. To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back 30 years ago to see what the stars were wearing at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards in 1990... starting with Paula Abdul and her boyfriend at the time, actor John Stamos. The "Forever Your Girl" singer -- who'd just earned her first Grammy nomination for best pop vocal performance for her hit song "Straight Up" -- created her own spotlight in this heavily fringed, high-collared glittering gold mini with geometric cut-outs. John was handsomely dressed in an oversized double-breasted suit. Keep reading for more memorable fashion moments from the 1990 Grammy Awards...

