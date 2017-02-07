The most iconic couples of Grammys past

The Grammys are always full of love! In honor of the 2017 music awards show on Feb. 12, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at our favorite couples from Grammy nights past. We were drunk in love just looking at Beyonce and Jay Z at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Although they married back in 2008, 2014 was the year they opened the telecast with a seriously sexy performance that slayed. Afterward, they continued to rule over the night with Bey in this white dress and Jay by her side in a black tux. Keep reading to see more memorable couples from Grammys past!

