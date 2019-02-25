The biggest celebrity love life stories of February 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in February 2019, starting with a country superstar's surprise nuptials... Miranda Lambert took to Instagram on Feb. 16 to reveal that she secretly married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. The duo reportedly tied the knot in late January, less than three months after they met in early November … a few days before he welcomed a child with Kaihla Rettinger. He'd been engaged to yet another woman, Jackie Bruno, when Kaihla got pregnant but was single when he met Miranda. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019