2010 Grammys fashion flashback

Are you ready for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards? The show -- which air on Jan. 26, 2020 -- promises to be one of the best yet (hello, Lizzo's performing!). In anticipation of the big event, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the 2010 Grammys to see what celebrities were wearing at the awards show a decade ago... starting with the queen of red carpet fashion moments, Lady Gaga. Gaga, who was nominated for five Grammys that year, hit the red carpet in full intergalactic style. With her hair dyed as bright as the sun, Gaga's custom Armani Prive Couture gown literally looked like it was orbiting around her universe. While the dress was a total show stopper, it was Gaga's sparkly, oddly shaped shoes that had everyone talking. By the end of the night, Gaga had made three additional outfit changes and managed to take home her first two Grammys. Keep reading for more wild and wonderful 2010 Grammys fashion...

RELATED: All of Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency costumes