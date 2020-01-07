2000 Grammys fashion flashback

As the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards nears, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back 20 years ago to see what the biggest stars at the turn of the millennium were wearing on the 2000 Grammys red carpet... starting with this look! Britney Spears went full glam for her first Grammy Awards show in this stunning white gown with cut-out straps from Randolph Duke. The "...Baby One More Time" singer -- who was nominated that night for two awards -- paired the floor-length look with a matching white fur stole from Oscar de la Renta and a gorgeous glittering diamond necklace. Keep reading to see more eye-popping Y2K Grammys fashion...

