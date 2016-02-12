Demi Lovato, The Weekend and more stars at 2016 Grammy Awards pre-parties
The stars are out partying ahead of the 2016 Grammys on Feb. 15, 2016! Starting with the Weeknd and Demi Lovato, who attended the Universal Music Group: Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2016.
The stars are out partying ahead of the 2016 Grammys on Feb. 15, 2016! Starting with the Weeknd and Demi Lovato, who attended the Universal Music Group: Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2016.