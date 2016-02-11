LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and more rappers who act

It's been so long since the late '80s that we sometimes forget that before he was a bona fide star of the small screen, LL Cool J had a successful career as a musical artist. The "Going Back to Cali" rapper made his acting debut in "Wildcats" in 1986 -- a year after his first album, "Radio," debuted -- and since then, he's appeared in a wide range of films -- from comedies and action flicks to thrillers and even dramas. LL has starred on "NCIS: Los Angeles" since 2009, and now, he's returning to host the 2016 Grammys for the fifth consecutive year. In honor of music's biggest night on Feb. 15, check out more rappers who act.

RELATED: Buzziest Grammy-night performances