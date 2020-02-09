2020 Oscar wardrobe changes

For many stars, Hollywood's biggest night is an occasion to wear multiple couture confections. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the bold-faced names who had wardrobe changes during the evening of the 2020 Oscars, starting with Charlize Theron, who kicked off the Academy Awards in a black Dior gown with a peplum waist and a thigh-high slit. Keep reading to see how she and more celebs changed up their looks...

