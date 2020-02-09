2020 Oscar wardrobe changes
For many stars, Hollywood's biggest night is an occasion to wear multiple couture confections. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the bold-faced names who had wardrobe changes during the evening of the 2020 Oscars, starting with Charlize Theron, who kicked off the Academy Awards in a black Dior gown with a peplum waist and a thigh-high slit. Keep reading to see how she and more celebs changed up their looks...
For many stars, Hollywood's biggest night is an occasion to wear multiple couture confections. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the bold-faced names who had wardrobe changes during the evening of the 2020 Oscars, starting with Charlize Theron, who kicked off the Academy Awards in a black Dior gown with a peplum waist and a thigh-high slit. Keep reading to see how she and more celebs changed up their looks...