Chris Rock: 10 reasons we love the Oscars host
There may be a lot of controversy surrounding this year's Oscars, which air on ABC on Feb. 28, 2016, but one thing is not up for debate: How excited we are that Chris Rock is returning to host the Academy Awards for a second time! Keep reading to find out why we love this funnyman so much!
RELATED: 10 reasons Leonardo DiCaprio deserves to finally win an Oscar
There may be a lot of controversy surrounding this year's Oscars, which air on ABC on Feb. 28, 2016, but one thing is not up for debate: How excited we are that Chris Rock is returning to host the Academy Awards for a second time! Keep reading to find out why we love this funnyman so much!
RELATED: 10 reasons Leonardo DiCaprio deserves to finally win an Oscar