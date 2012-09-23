By Wonderwall Editors

A-listers weren't the only stars who shined on the Emmy red carpet. Celebrity couples packed on the PDA in designer duds. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, click through to see out list of 2012 hottest Emmy couples.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

This Hollywood A-list couple stunned on the red carpet, with Nicole looking flawless in a white Antonio Berardi gown with turquoise sequins. Good news for fans of this cute couple: Now that Keith will be joining the judges' table on "American Idol," we'll be seeing a lot more of our favorite Aussies stateside.