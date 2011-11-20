Fashion Hits and Misses: 2011 American Music Awards

By Drew Mackie and Lisa Ingrassia

For someone who has shown up on red carpets dressed as Smurfette, a movie theater ticket and a toy soldier in the past, Katy Perry AMA's look is practically demure. The Asian-influenced Vivienne Westwood dress is both minimalist and modest, while still capturing the pop star's particular brand of whimsy. But does the outfit jump the shark with the accessories? The blue shoes seem a bit out of place, unless they were picked out specifically to justify the pops of blue in her rather unconventional hair piece, which you can see in detail on the next slide...