Hollywood Fetes the Royal Couple
Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, dazzled on the red carpet at the inaugural BAFTA Brits to Watch 2011 event at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on July 9, 2011. The royal couple was feted by Hollywood A-List stars like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman. Keep clicking to see who turned out for the royal couple's big night in Tinsel Town.
