Hottest Couples at the 2013 Golden Globes

By Rebecca Silverstein

Stars on the red carpet always look sexier a deux. Don't believe us? Check out the hottest couples to grace the Golden Globes red carpet this year.

15. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife of 23 years, Dorothea Hurley, were attached at the hip on the red carpet at the Globes, where the singer was nominated in the category of Best Original Song for "Not Running Anymore."