Stars celebrate Madonna at the 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards
The stars aligned to celebrate Madonna at the 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards in New York City on Dec. 9. Keep reading to see which famous faces -- including a few particularly iconic female artists! -- attended the event. But first, check out the Queen of Pop's fierce ensemble...
RELATED: The celebs who inspired your favorite pop stars' biggest hits
The stars aligned to celebrate Madonna at the 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards in New York City on Dec. 9. Keep reading to see which famous faces -- including a few particularly iconic female artists! -- attended the event. But first, check out the Queen of Pop's fierce ensemble...
RELATED: The celebs who inspired your favorite pop stars' biggest hits