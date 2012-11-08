Stars Attend the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

By Jessica Wedemeyer with reporting by Paris Hampton

Angels walked the Earth last night at the highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York City. The stars came out to witness the annual spectacle, and chief among them was Rihanna, perhaps the evening's most enthusiastic witness.

Before the show was underway, the singer hit the pink carpet, where she described her mixed emotions about performing on the runway during the presentation. "[I'm] excited, but definitely more nervous than excited," she said. "So nervous!"

Despite her nerves, Rihanna dished that she was most stoked to see the Angels' banging bods on full display, "and diamonds on those things, on those areas!" (Not surprisingly!)

The "Diamonds" singer also revealed which qualities she finds most sexy: "Confidence. Flirtatious, fun females! I mean, that's sexy," she said. "And Victoria's Secret Angels, that's what she's all about. She's confident, she's fun, she's flirty, she's fierce, and she has a fit body, which I'm so envious of!"

