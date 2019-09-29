Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix were all eyes at the "Joker" premiere in Los Angeles.

The notoriously private couple, who reportedly got engaged earlier this year, dazzled on the red carpet of Phoenix's latest flick. Rooney joined her leading man and his incredibly large family at the star-studded event, grabbing a whole lot of attention in a skin-baring two-piece ensemble.

The coolest thing about her red carpet look, is that she designed it! The look is part of her animal product free collection Hiraeth.

The couple, who met in 2016 on the set of the film "Mary Magdalene," first made their debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony, and have always managed to keep their romance on the down low for the most part. However, earlier this year Rooney was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger, with Us Weekly confirming their engagement shortly after.