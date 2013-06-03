10 Things We Love About Kristen Bell

kristen bell big boy

By Katie Mathewson

It's safe to say that we love Kristen Bell as much as she loves sloths. A bold statement, we know, but what's not to love? She's cute without being annoying, charitable without being self-righteous, and famous while still being one of the most down-to-earth celebs in town. Click ahead and we guarantee that you'll fall in love with Kristen, too!

RELATED: 10 Things We Love About Rebel Wilson

10. She likes to escape the limelight

Kristen has building her star power since 2001 when she had a bit part in her first film, "Pootie Tang," but every now and then, she likes to get out of the spotlight. To do that, she goes to Big Boy (yes, the chain restaurant). "Sometimes when I know I'm being watched or judged, it creates a scary sense of insecurity that I didn't used to have. But none of that exists at Big Boy."